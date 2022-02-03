Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $86.41. The company had a trading volume of 261,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,811. The firm has a market cap of $193.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Novartis has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $95.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Novartis by 10.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Novartis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

