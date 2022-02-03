Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $88.18, but opened at $85.71. Novartis shares last traded at $84.89, with a volume of 39,574 shares.

The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

