Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.05 EPS

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

NYSE:NVO traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,510. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $246.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average of $103.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $73,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

