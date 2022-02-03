Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,181,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,246,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,257,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,331,000 after purchasing an additional 146,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $245.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

