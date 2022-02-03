Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,351 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Novus Capital Co. II worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Novus Capital Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Novus Capital Co. II by 677.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Novus Capital Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Novus Capital Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,000,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novus Capital Co. II alerts:

NYSE NXU opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Novus Capital Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Capital Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Capital Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.