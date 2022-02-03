Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.08.

NUE stock opened at $111.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.79. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Nucor by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

