Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years.

NYSE NEA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.06. 9,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,230. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,464,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $85,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

