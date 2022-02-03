Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years.
NYSE NEA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.06. 9,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,230. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
