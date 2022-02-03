Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:NAC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. 235,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,510. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

