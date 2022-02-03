Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

NYSE JFR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,247. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.