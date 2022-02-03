Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE JRO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.26. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

