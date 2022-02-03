Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NYSE JRO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.26. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $10.48.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
