Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NMS remained flat at $$15.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.