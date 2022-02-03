Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 43.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NYSE JLS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $19.98. 13,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,712. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.70.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
