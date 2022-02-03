Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 43.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE JLS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $19.98. 13,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,712. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

