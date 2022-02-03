Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE NMCO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,788. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

