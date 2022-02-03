Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NUV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,538. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.02% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $48,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.