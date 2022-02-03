Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NXJ traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $14.22. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

