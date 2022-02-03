Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years.
Shares of NUO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.07. 17,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,825. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76.
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.