Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NUO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.07. 17,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,825. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

