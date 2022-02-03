Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE JRI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,100. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

