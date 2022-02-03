Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of JSD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 40,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,064. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $15.50.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
