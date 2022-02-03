Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of JSD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 40,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,064. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $154,000.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

