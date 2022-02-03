Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,459 shares.The stock last traded at $20.23 and had previously closed at $19.82.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

About Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.