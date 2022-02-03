Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Up to $16.71

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $17.35. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 17,098 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSH. Cowen lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $54,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,811 shares of company stock worth $6,906,289 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after buying an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,141,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

