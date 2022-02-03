Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.43

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.43 and last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 349031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
