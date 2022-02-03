Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.43

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.43 and last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 349031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

