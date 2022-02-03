OceanEx Token (OCE) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $8,332.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00050257 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.99 or 0.07083249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00055720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,600.04 or 0.99825935 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00054789 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

