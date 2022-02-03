OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 16,680 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 123,513 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 321,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,619,000 after buying an additional 68,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SLQD stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $52.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.