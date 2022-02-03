OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 57,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,240,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,527,000 after acquiring an additional 66,313 shares in the last quarter.

SPSM opened at $41.55 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.43.

