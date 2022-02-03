OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 60,504 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UMAR. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UMAR opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $29.87.

