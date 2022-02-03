OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs by 17.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs in the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs in the third quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

BUFF opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $36.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39.

