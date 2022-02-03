OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $2.65 Million in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 101,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.60 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. Sotera Health has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

