OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEU. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 874.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 341,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,512 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 272.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

