Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) CFO Purchases $17,500.00 in Stock

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) CFO Richard G. Vincent purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $17,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $97.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.