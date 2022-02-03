OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.73

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 23378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $672.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

