Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44.75 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 42.20 ($0.57). Approximately 104,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 55,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.54).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.93. The stock has a market cap of £6.15 million and a P/E ratio of 211.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 49.03 and a current ratio of 49.36.

About Online Blockchain (LON:OBC)

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a block chain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in technology companies, including internet and information businesses, developers, administrators, and custodians of block chains and cryptocurrencies.

