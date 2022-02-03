Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 4,034 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUVA. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 47,609.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after acquiring an additional 526,087 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,319,000 after acquiring an additional 444,499 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,799,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 729,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,634,000 after purchasing an additional 119,222 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NuVasive by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 467,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 110,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.32 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

