Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,264 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 14.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

NYSE BBY opened at $99.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.93 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.08.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

