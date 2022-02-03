Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $373,000 in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,980,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,592,000 after purchasing an additional 924,263 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,005,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,487,000 after purchasing an additional 333,971 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,345,000 after purchasing an additional 251,034 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 549,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,440,000 after purchasing an additional 181,046 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6,385.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 166,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $81.97 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average is $85.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.51.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

