Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $349,000 Investment in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after purchasing an additional 337,620 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 68.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 240,757 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 36.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

