Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 7,592 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALE. FMR LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ALLETE by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

ALE opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average of $64.76.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

