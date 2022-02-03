Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.64.

SNPS opened at $315.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.