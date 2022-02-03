Open Platform Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $50,698.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00042572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00113593 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.