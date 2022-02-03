OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 2.6% After Insider Buying Activity

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares rose 2.6% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 24,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,235,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.
Specifically, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,452 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,022,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,559,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,567,000 after acquiring an additional 724,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,252,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 715,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.
OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
