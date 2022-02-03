OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 2.6% After Insider Buying Activity

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares rose 2.6% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 24,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,235,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Specifically, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,452 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,022,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,559,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,567,000 after acquiring an additional 724,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,252,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 715,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.