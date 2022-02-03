Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 40 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDS. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

NYSE:FDS opened at $428.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $454.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,011 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

