Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,160,000 after acquiring an additional 334,370 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,752,000 after acquiring an additional 325,518 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Edison International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 965,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,680,000 after buying an additional 183,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,823,000 after buying an additional 310,090 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.30%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

