Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,641 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in ABB in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ABB by 3,374.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ABB by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 852,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 121,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ABB by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 32.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

