Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $603,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BXP. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

NYSE:BXP opened at $115.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $88.89 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.66%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.