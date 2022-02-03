Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of StoneX Group worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in StoneX Group by 100,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 49.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 13,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $821,784.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and sold 24,832 shares valued at $1,513,749. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $66.73 on Thursday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.22.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

