Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.33.

Shares of DGX opened at $135.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

