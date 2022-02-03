Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 330 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Leidos by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 2,353.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Shares of LDOS opened at $89.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average of $94.93. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $110.49.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

