Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $48,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day moving average is $87.35.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

