Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $645,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,936,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 78,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period.

USMV opened at $76.94 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03.

