Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,897,000 after buying an additional 297,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,054 shares of company stock worth $1,219,058. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $253.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

