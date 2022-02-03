Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $107.23 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.29 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.53.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

